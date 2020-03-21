Maverick Chain Reaches Market Cap of $204,285.27 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $204,285.27 and $1,884.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.02658716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00040608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

