McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,188,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of McKesson worth $302,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $172.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

