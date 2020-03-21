McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of McKesson worth $34,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,166,000 after acquiring an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after acquiring an additional 291,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,324 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,814,000 after acquiring an additional 324,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 895,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,901,000 after acquiring an additional 75,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

