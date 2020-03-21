MediBloc [ERC20] Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, DEx.top and Cashierest. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00054862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.04318726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00070206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00038090 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003785 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinsuper, Cashierest, DEx.top, CPDAX, Coinrail, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kryptono and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

