MediBloc [QRC20] Achieves Market Cap of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,171.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.02134489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.93 or 0.03514956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00616768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00664065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00080085 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00026756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00533548 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016144 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

