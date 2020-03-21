Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) has been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medical Facilities earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Medical Facilities in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.