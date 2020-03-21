Medicalchain (MTN) Hits Market Capitalization of $784,466.72

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Medicalchain token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, Ethfinex and IDEX. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $784,466.72 and $21,713.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain was first traded on October 16th, 2017. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,656,962 tokens. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news.

Medicalchain Token Trading

Medicalchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Medicalchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

