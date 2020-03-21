MediShares (MDS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $98,064.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $98,064.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

