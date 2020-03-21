Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,259,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166,811 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. 11,353,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,779,778. The company has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

