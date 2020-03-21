Megacoin (MEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,318.66

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $41,318.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00618087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008217 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,579,287 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

