Melon Price Up 4.3% This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00042492 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex and Radar Relay. During the last week, Melon has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $15,796.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.02727529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00194777 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Melon

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Kraken, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

