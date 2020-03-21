MenaPay (MPAY) Market Cap Achieves $501,290.78

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $501,290.78 and approximately $161,031.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.02785029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00194335 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,237,056 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

