Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

