Mercury Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Mercury has a total market cap of $378,002.25 and $921.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.02826895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00194203 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

