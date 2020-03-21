Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESA. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,241,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 101,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 389,949 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 808,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 504,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 335,145 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MESA opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.11. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

