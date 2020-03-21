MESG Market Capitalization Tops $358,361.74 (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, MESG has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. MESG has a total market cap of $358,361.74 and $831,455.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02728694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195369 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,655,385 tokens. MESG’s official message board is medium.com/mesg. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. The official website for MESG is mesg.com.

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

