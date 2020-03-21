Metadium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,147.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bytex and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $93,147.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.02685429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00192938 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00035880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

