Metadium Tops One Day Volume of $127,805.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Metadium has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $127,805.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bytex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.02764195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00194226 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bytex, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

