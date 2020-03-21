MetaHash (MHC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.05 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $10.04 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.02675352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00193435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,905,230,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,739,096,999 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

