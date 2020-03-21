Metal (MTL) Market Cap Hits $12.84 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Metal has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, Binance and IDEX. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02696952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00194185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00027026 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,383,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.