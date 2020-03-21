Metal Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Metal has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $13.45 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003328 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.02748141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026898 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,383,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, Tidex, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.