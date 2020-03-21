MetaMorph (METM) Hits Market Cap of $71,633.64

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and IDEX. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $71,633.64 and approximately $19,041.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.04264872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00070434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013162 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003844 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, BiteBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.