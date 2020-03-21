MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Tops $73,584.33

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $73,584.33 and approximately $19,528.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.93 or 0.04365852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00070929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038370 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015987 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011830 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003789 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

