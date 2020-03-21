Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $582,522.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Bitfinex and CoinBene.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.02140390 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00081644 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,833,778 coins and its circulating supply is 77,833,674 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, RightBTC, CoinBene, Coinsuper, QBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

