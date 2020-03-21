Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of Methanex worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Methanex by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 208,528 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Methanex by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Methanex by 166.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Methanex from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.62.

MEOH traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

