Metronome (MET) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $19,569.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00004271 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $13.77 and $10.39. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.02671217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191854 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,829,783 coins and its circulating supply is 10,305,534 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.