Metronome Price Tops $0.27 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004369 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $32.15 and $5.60. Metronome has a market cap of $2.82 million and $19,829.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.02773234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193668 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,832,663 coins and its circulating supply is 10,308,414 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.