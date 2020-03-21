MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,703 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,631,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,077,000 after purchasing an additional 886,752 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of MTG opened at $6.76 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

