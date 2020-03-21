Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s 4th Largest Position

Axiom International Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 34,377 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $164,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 292,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 355,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,445,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 351,305 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,842,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,503 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average of $153.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.