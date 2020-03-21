Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is L & S Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

