Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 156.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

