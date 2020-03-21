Mindexcoin (MIC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,426.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 76.1% higher against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $745,296.96 and approximately $14,426.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.02663313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00193507 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.