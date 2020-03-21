MINDOL Price Up 127.9% Over Last Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00049626 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 127.9% against the US dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $530.06 million and approximately $725,058.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

