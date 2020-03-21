MineBee (MB) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.07 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One MineBee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $35.07 million and $15.04 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.02656853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00193432 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

