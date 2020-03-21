Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 1.00

News stories about Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mineral Resources earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MALRF opened at $11.75 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

