Minereum (MNE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $143.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Minereum has a market cap of $75,928.35 and approximately $143.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Minereum token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02696952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00194185 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,465,060 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

