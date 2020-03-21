MinexCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $28,247.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $167,654.55 and approximately $28,247.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exmo and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02764672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00193228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015912 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,573,148 coins and its circulating supply is 6,303,373 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

