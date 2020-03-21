Mithril (MITH) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex, HitBTC and Bithumb. Mithril has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $5.62 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005967 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bithumb, FCoin, OKEx, BitForex, ZB.COM and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

