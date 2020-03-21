Mithril (MITH) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, HitBTC and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006090 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, FCoin, BitForex, Ethfinex, LBank, HitBTC, Bithumb and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.