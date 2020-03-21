Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,118 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $40,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $566.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $796.01 and a 200-day moving average of $813.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $861.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

