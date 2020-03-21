Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $36,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.93.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $263.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $261.00 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

