Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 44,633 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,633 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Kroger worth $30,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

