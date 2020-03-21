Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 6,172 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.32% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $35,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

