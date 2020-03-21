Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Cummins worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

