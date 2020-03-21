Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,630 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $31,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

NYSE DTE opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average is $126.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

