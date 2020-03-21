Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,758 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Hormel Foods worth $38,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.