Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $33,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.