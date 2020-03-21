Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,254 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $32,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $312,970,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,498,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after buying an additional 476,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $114,237,000 after buying an additional 468,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.71. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

