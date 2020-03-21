Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Marriott International worth $33,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after buying an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 338,461 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,043,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 265,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after buying an additional 111,914 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.