Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Global Payments worth $41,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.25. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $116.24 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

